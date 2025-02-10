Seminole-Rattler Wrestling Invitational Brings Top Teams to HBCU

This past weekend, teams from across the country gathered at HBCU Florida A&M University’s Hansel Tookes Sr. Student Campus Recreation Center for the annual Seminole-Rattler Wrestling Invitational. The NCAA Wrestling event, a collaboration between FAMU and Florida State University, brought together collegiate wrestlers eager to test their skills on the mat.

Among the participating teams were The University of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Florida State, The University of Georgia, The University of Florida, and The University of Miami. They were joined by Florida Gulf Coast University, UCF, The University of North Florida, Florida International, Kennesaw State, Louisiana Tech, San Jose State, and Troy University in a highly competitive meet.

The legacy and challenges of collegiate wrestling

While only 77 Division I schools sponsor wrestling as an NCAA sport, many more carry it at the club level. Wrestling, one of the oldest recorded sports, has origins dating back 15,000–20,000 years, as depicted in ancient cave drawings.

FAMU, like many colleges, once sponsored wrestling as an NCAA sport but discontinued the program. Following the passage of Title IX in 1972, many schools dropped wrestling to achieve gender equity in athletic programs. Despite this, wrestling remains a thriving club sport at several universities.

The Seminole-Rattler Invitational featured a full day of wrestling, with men’s and women’s divisions competing across various weight classes. The event showcased FAMU’s brand-new, logo-embossed mat, with three matches running simultaneously in the Tookes Recreation Center. Competitors ranged from the 125-pound weight class to the 245-pound division, making for an exciting display of athleticism and skill.

Many conferences seeking to maintain NCAA recognition for wrestling have partnered with affiliate teams. For example, the Big 12 Conference merged with the Western Wrestling Conference to meet NCAA requirements. Similarly, the Big Ten and ACC have had to strategize their conference alignments to sustain wrestling at the collegiate level.

Delaware State to launch women’s wrestling program

In an exciting development for HBCU wrestling, Delaware State University is set to introduce a women’s wrestling program in the 2025-2026 season. This initiative is being supported by HBCU Wrestling, a foundation that has donated $1.25 million to help launch the program.

HBCU Wrestling is dedicated to re-establishing wrestling programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Their mission, as stated on their website, is to “restore and establish Women’s and Men’s wrestling programs at HBCUs, ensuring up to a 10-year commitment to NCAA-sanctioned wrestling programs, scholarships, competitive coaching salaries, and operating budgets.”

Additionally, Morgan State University is expected to be the next institution to benefit from HBCU Wrestling’s expansion efforts.

FAMU’s Wrestling legacy is rich with tradition

FAMU has a proud history of wrestling excellence. In the early 1970s, before the program was discontinued, the school produced standout athletes, including Harold and Carroll Roberts. The twin brothers, both state champions, regularly defeated competitors from Florida State, The University of Florida, and The University of Miami. They remain honored in the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame.

In more recent years, Roland Pitts emerged as one of the greatest wrestlers in FAMU’s history. Competing in the 197-pound weight class, Pitts was a multi-time All-American and an Academic All-American. He later served in the U.S. Armed Forces, achieving the rank of Captain and excelling as a Ranger and member of a brigade combat team. Pitts played a crucial role in keeping wrestling alive at FAMU, despite its status as a non-NCAA sport.

The Future of Wrestling at HBCUs

With renewed interest and financial support, HBCU wrestling is experiencing a resurgence. The efforts of organizations like HBCU Wrestling and the passion of athletes, coaches, and alumni continue to push for the return of wrestling as a fully sponsored NCAA sport at FAMU and other historically Black institutions.

The Seminole-Rattler Invitational was a testament to the resilience and competitive spirit of collegiate wrestling, proving once again that the sport has a home at FAMU.