HBCU sees a top scorer hit portal after suspension

Recently suspended North Carolina A&T guard Landon Glasper appears to have played his last game for the HBCU.



Glasper, who is currently second on the squad in scoring, is hitting the transfer portal according to On3Sports.



This news comes just over a week after Glasper was one of three players suspended indefinitely by head coach Monté Ross.

Landon Glasper scored nearly 20 points per game for his 45-game stint with North Carolina A&T.





Landon Glasper was second on the team in scoring to Ryan Forrest, who was also suspended last week. He averaged 18.5 points per game on 33.2 percent shooting after being named a unanimous preseason first-team All-CAA selection. He scored 29 points three times this season, most recently against Stony Brook.

The Fayetteville, AR native led North Carolina A&T in scoring during his first season at the HBCU during the 2023-2024 season as he averaged just under 21 points and shot just under 40 percent after joining the squad in Ross’ first season. Glasper hit the transfer portal following the season, but elected to return to the HBCU squad.

In 45 games with the program, Ross averaged 19.8 points per game and 1.4 steals.

NCAT is currently 4-20 and on a 10 game losing streak.