HBCU hoops program suspends leading scorers indefinately

The North Carolina A&T athletic department released a statement on Thursday, January 30th, 2025 announcing that the HBCU basketball program’s leading scorers, Ryan Forrest and Landon Glasper, along with Sophomore guard Julius Reese have been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. The statement reads as follows:

“Landon is a tremendous young player that is growing up right before our eyes,” said NC A&T head coach Monte Ross during Glasper’s standout first season as an Aggie. “He has an uncanny ability to score the ball but wants to improve in all areas of his game.”

North Carolina A&T men’s basketball sits last in the Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA) with a 0-9 record in conference play. Forrest and Glasper are not only the leading scorers on the Aggies hoops team but are ranked second and third in the conference as well, with Ryan Forrest averaging 19.1 points per game and Landon Glasper scoring 18.5 points per game.

The HBCU hoops duo combined for 57 points against Stony Brook in the last game before the suspension. In a game between the only two teams without a CAA win, Stony Brook beat North Carolina A&T 89-74. Glasper led the way for the Aggies with 29 points on 10-for-24 shooting while Forrest dropped 28 points, going 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.

North Carolina A&T will have to look for its first conference win without its top two scorers, as the Aggies have nine games left in the regular season, including a home matchup on January 30th against UNCW that will be the team’s first without Forrest and Glasper.