Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson to donate to HBCU band

The Southern University Human Jukebox is getting a sizeable donation from Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe after the iconic HBCU band peformed on Nightcap’s Live Super Bowl Show in New Orleans.



The two former NFL stars and cohosts encouraged viewers of Nightcap to donate to the band . They then made pledges of their own.

“I’m going to be the first to donate. I’m going to give $25k out of my own pocket,” Shannon Sharpe told the crowd.

“So if you donating $25k, I got to match what you doing, Unc?” Johnson said.

Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band





“You ain’t got to,” Shannon Sharpe replied.

“But I should,” Johnson said.

The HBCU band is set to headline the Super Bowl Pregame Show on Sunday.

The Super Bowl is set to take place at the Ceasars Superdome, a place that the Human Jukebox is very familiar with.

The Southern University Human Jukebox is renowned for its show-stopping renditions of both traditional and contemporary music, making it a favorite at major events nationwide. In addition to their Super Bowl LIX performance, the band was recently featured in the 2025 Rose Parade, further solidifying their reputation as a premier collegiate marching band. They have also performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, multiple Essence Festivals, and numerous other prestigious events.

With over 300 members, the Human Jukebox is a powerhouse of talent, embodying the spirit of Southern University and its distinct brand of HBCU culture. Its distinctive sound and captivating choreography have made it a fan favorite, and its Super Bowl LIX performance is expected to be a highlight of the event’s festivities. Fans and football enthusiasts alike will be eagerly awaiting the performance ahead of the big game.