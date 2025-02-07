Michael Vick brings in 30-man recruiting class

Michael Vick’s tenure as head coach at Norfolk State began with a strong statement on National Signing Day, as the Spartans unveiled a 30-player recruiting class filled with talent from across the country — and a rival HBCU.

The former NFL star and Virginia native wasted no time using his connections and football pedigree to bring in a mix of high school prospects and seasoned transfers, many of whom arrived from other HBCU programs. With this class, Vick made it clear that he intends to position Norfolk State as a major player in HBCU football.

Vick’s recruiting strategy emphasized strengthening the roster with experienced college players. Out of the 30 signees, 22 were mid-year enrollees, giving them the opportunity to integrate into the program ahead of the fall season. Transfers from across the HBCU landscape bolstered Norfolk State’s depth, including linebacker Jaden Kelly from Arkansas-Pine Bluff and wide receiver Kymari Gray from Hampton. Gray was one of five players to make the move from Hampton to Norfolk State, a development that adds extra fire to the Battle of the Bay rivalry.

Michael Vick holds up a no. 7 jersey at his introductory press conference in Norfolk, Virginia. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Offensive linemen Tyler Leinberger and Guan Price II, along with defensive back Armand Vinson and wide receiver Abe Williams, also left Hampton for Norfolk State, giving Vick’s team key reinforcements on both sides of the ball.

Vick’s focus on recruiting talent within Virginia was evident, as 11 players from the Commonwealth signed with the Spartans. However, his reach extended well beyond state lines, pulling in transfers from programs like Syracuse, William & Mary, Youngstown State, and South Florida. The Spartans also secured a new quarterback, Israel Carter, a former three-star recruit from USF who brings athleticism and potential to Vick’s offensive system.

The importance of building a strong defensive front was evident in the recruitment of multiple defensive linemen, including Florida Memorial transfer Kahlil Bradford and Chowan’s Major Dillard. Norfolk State also added depth at linebacker with the addition of Alcorn State’s Stemarion Edwards, a proven tackler with HBCU experience.