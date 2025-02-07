Big Ten QB transfer highlights stellar HBCU recruiting class

Morgan State University football is building something special, and this 2025 recruiting class feels like a big step toward making the Bears a real HBCU football powerhouse. After finishing 6-6 last season, Morgan State showed flashes of what it could become, but there were still gaps to fill. Head coach Damon Wilson wasted no time addressing those needs, bringing in 29 new players, a balanced mix of 15 transfers and 14 high school signees. With a deeper roster and new talent at key positions, this team has a chance to take the next step and push for a MEAC championship in 2025.

A New Quarterback Could Change Everything

One of the most exciting battles this offseason will be who takes over at quarterback. Last season, Morgan State’s passing game had its struggles, finishing with just 11 passing touchdowns in 12 games. The Bears needed a leader who could open up the offense, and they may have found him in Raeden Oliver.

Oliver, a transfer from Rutgers and Monroe College, brings the kind of big-play ability that Morgan State has been missing. He threw for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns in just nine games last season, showing that he can push the ball downfield. He’s got the arm strength to stretch defenses and the mobility to extend plays, something that could bring a new dynamic to this offense. But he won’t have the job handed to him. Josiah Bushnell, a transfer from Air Force Prep, will also be in the mix, competing alongside returning quarterbacks Duce Taylor and Tahj Smith. Bushnell comes from an option-heavy system, so if he wins the job, expect more designed quarterback runs.

Whoever wins the battle will have more weapons than Morgan State University has had in years.

Bigger, Faster, Stronger at Wide Receiver

Morgan State made it clear it wanted to get bigger and faster on the outside, signing seven wide receivers, including some serious HBCU football playmakers. The Bears averaged just 10.74 yards per catch last season, struggling to create explosive plays in the passing game. That should change with the arrival of Malachi Bryant (6’3”, 210), Cam’ron Jones (6’3”, 184), and Williams Johns (6’3”, 182).

Bryant is a strong, physical receiver who will be a red-zone threat from Day 1. Jones is a true deep threat who can take the top off a defense. Johns has great body control and reliable hands, giving the Bears a balanced group of targets for their new quarterback.

For Morgan State to compete at the highest level of HBCU football, it needed to become more explosive offensively, and this class gives them the pieces to make that happen.

The Trenches Are Ready for a Fight

Football games are won and lost in the trenches, and Morgan State invested heavily in its offensive and defensive lines. The offensive line gave up 29 sacks last season, and the run game never found the consistency needed to dominate late in games. The solution? Bring in three experienced transfers—Evan Cooke (Kent State), Adorian Favors (Tennessee-Chattanooga), and Jerrod Burrell (Akron)—who can step in and contribute right away.

On defense, Morgan State lost Elijah Williams, its top pass rusher, who led the team in tackles for loss and sacks. The Bears didn’t hesitate in finding replacements, signing Christopher King (Monmouth), Logan Martinez (Texas), and De’Marion McCoy (Lafayette). These three bring a combination of power and speed, making Morgan’s defensive line stronger and more aggressive heading into next season.

Rebuilding the Secondary with Size and Speed

The secondary took a hit with the graduation of Carlvainsky Decius, one of the team’s best cornerbacks. He was a shutdown presence, and replacing him was a must. Morgan found the answer in Hiroshi Carr (Air Force) and Kimani Stafford (College of San Mateo). Carr is 6’2” and plays with physicality, while Stafford is a smooth, athletic corner who can run with anyone.

Last season, Morgan’s defense allowed 2,050 passing yards, and teams found success attacking the secondary in key moments. With these new additions, the Bears have a chance to be much stronger against the pass in 2025.

The Right Blend of Transfers and Young Talent

The beauty of this HBCU football recruiting class is how it blends immediate impact players with long-term development pieces. The 15 transfers bring experience and leadership, while the 14 high school signees provide the future foundation of the program. This approach allows Morgan to compete now while also building for sustained success.

Some of these new faces will need to make an impact right away, including:

Raeden Oliver (QB, Monroe College/Rutgers) – Likely to be the starting quarterback and bring a new dimension to the offense .

– Likely to be the and bring a . Malachi Bryant (WR, 6’3”, 210) – A big, physical receiver who could be a go-to target in the red zone .

– A who could be a . Cam’ron Jones (WR, 6’3”, 184) – Deep threat who will help improve the passing game’s explosiveness .

– who will help . Evan Cooke (OL, Kent State, 6’5”, 315) – Experienced FBS lineman who should step in and protect the new QB .

– who should step in and . Christopher King (DL, Monmouth, 6’2”, 290) – Expected to replace Elijah Williams as the team’s top pass rusher.

– Expected to as the team’s top pass rusher. Hiroshi Carr (DB, Air Force, 6’2”, 190) – A physical corner who can match up with bigger receivers.

This isn’t just another recruiting class—this is a class built to compete for a MEAC championship. With a quarterback battle that could change the offense, bigger and faster receivers, an improved offensive line, and a stronger defense, Morgan State is building a team that can make noise in HBCU football.

The pieces are in place. The talent is there. Now, it’s all about putting it together on the field. If these newcomers step up the way the coaching staff expects, Morgan State could be one of the most dangerous teams in the MEAC next season.

HBCU football fans, keep an eye on the Bears. Morgan State University is coming.