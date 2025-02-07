Tuskegee University football schedule 2025

TUSKEGEE, Ala. __ The Tuskegee University Athletic Department has released the Golden Tigers’ 2025 football schedule. The slate includes eight Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) matchups and three non-conference games.

“We are looking forward to another exciting year for Tuskegee football,” said Tuskegee Athletic Director, Reginald Ruffin. “Our fans have always been a huge part of our success, and we’re thrilled to host four home games in 2025. This is a great schedule that gives us the opportunity to face off against some top-level competition both within the SIAC and non-conference, and we look forward to the season.”

The Golden Tigers will open the season for the fifth consecutive year at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery in the Red Tails Classic on Sunday, Aug. 31. This year the non-conference showdown is against Winston-Salem State in the opener.

Tuskegee University will then host their home opener on Sept. 6, against Central State at Cleve Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. This game will mark the Golden Tigers’ first home contest of the season as they look to establish a strong record in front of their fans.

On Sept. 13, Tuskegee will hit the road again, traveling to Jackson, Mississippi, for a clash against Jackson State. This will be their first matchup between schools since the teams met in the 5th Quarter Classic in Mobile in 2017, setting the stage for an exciting, high-energy game.

The Golden Tigers will then travel to Columbia, South Carolina, on Sept. 20, to take on Benedict in another crucial SIAC game. This road test will be the first meeting with Benedict since the 2022 SIAC title game and will be key for Tuskegee as they continue their SIAC slate.

Next, the Golden Tigers will return home on Sept. 27 to host Fort Valley State. The Golden Tigers will look to defend their home turf once more against a tough opponent in this important conference contest.

On Oct. 4, Tuskegee University will battle in the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic, facing Morehouse in what is an historic and always highly anticipated matchup. This neutral-site game will showcase the fierce rivalry between the two programs, dating back to 1902.

On Oct. 18, Tuskegee will travel for a contest with the Albany State Rams. The matchup will revive another conference series that has not been played since 2019.

The next two games are both inside Abbott Memorial Stadium, first on Oct. 25 hosting Allen. Following Allen, the Golden Tigers will host their annual Homecoming game on November 1, as they take on Lane.

In the final conference game of the season, Tuskegee will head to Fairfield, Alabama, on Nov. 8 to face in-state rival Miles in a pivotal conference showdown.

“Our goal is to contend for the SIAC Championship and continue the legacy of excellence that Tuskegee football is known for,” said Head Coach Aaron James .

Dr. Mark A. Brown, President and CEO agrees. “I’m looking forward to what AD Ruffin and Coach James are doing. Our student athletes are powerhouses on and off the field and this will help position the university for a stellar season. That’s the Tuskegee Way!”

Kickoff times for all games on the schedule will be announced at a later date. Tuskegee fans are encouraged to stay tuned for more updates and to support the Golden Tigers throughout the 2025 season!