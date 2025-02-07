Champion HBCU golf program hires alum as first coach since 2017

JACKSON, Miss. | Jackson State University Vice President/Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson announced Rob Ford II as the new head coach of the Tigers’ HBCU golf programs.

“This is an exciting time at Jackson State,” Robinson said. “We are bringing back one of our winningest programs back, and not only bringing both back, but we are bringing them back with an alum leading the way. We are excited to have Robert (Ford), a two-time Jackson State graduate, lead the way and build this program.”

Ford returns to Jackson State where he earned his degree in Health & Physical Education with a minor in Mass Communications. He also finished with a Master’s in Sports Science.

“I am excited to be back home,” Ford said. “I am excited to get the chance to challenge the minds of our student-athletes and change their lives on and off of the golf course.”

JSU AD Ashley Robinson at the W.C. Gorden/Ashley Robinson Golf Tournament

He comes to Jackson State University after a stint as the head coach of the golf programs at Andrew College (Cuthbert, Ga.) for the last year where he oversaw and managed all aspects of the team, while also developing and implementing training programs to enhance the skills of the athletes. Prior to his stop at Andrew College, Ford served as the assistant coach at Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) member, Prairie View A&M. He also served as the second assistant golf professional at Annadale Golf Club in Madison (Miss.) where he provided lessons and clinics to golfers of all skill levels.

Ford looks to revitalize the HBCU golf programs that have been dormant since 2017. Prior to that, the women (started in 1994) won 14 SWAC championships and became the first HBCU to appear in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, the men won 25 SWAC titles, including 23 straight from 1989 to 2011, and became the first HBCU men’s team to appear in the NCAA Tournament.