Home » Latest News » Super Bowl Show live event with Nightcap to star HBCU band

Super Bowl Show live event with Nightcap to star HBCU band

HBCU Bands Human Jukebox Southern SWAC
Steven J. Gaither

Author:

Steven J. Gaither

February 06, 2025

The Southern University Human Jukebox, one of the iconic HBCU marching bands, will be on a special edition of Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Nightcap, a podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, is having a live broadcast ahead of the Super Bowl on Thursday night. The Human Jukebox is set to make a special appearance. 

Southern Marching Band, HBCU Gameday Super Bowl Nightcap Shannon Sharpe

The HBCU band is set to headline the Super Bowl Pregame Show on Sunday. 

The Super Bowl is set to take place at the Ceasars Superdome, a place that the Human Jukebox is very familiar with.

The Southern University Human Jukebox is renowned for its show-stopping renditions of both traditional and contemporary music, making it a favorite at major events nationwide. In addition to their Super Bowl LIX performance, the band was recently featured in the 2025 Rose Parade, further solidifying their reputation as a premier collegiate marching band. They have also performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, multiple Essence Festivals, and numerous other prestigious events.

With over 300 members, the Human Jukebox is a powerhouse of talent, embodying the spirit of Southern University and its distinct brand of HBCU culture. Its distinctive sound and captivating choreography have made it a fan favorite, and its Super Bowl LIX performance is expected to be a highlight of the event’s festivities. Fans and football enthusiasts alike will be eagerly awaiting the performance ahead of the big game. 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X