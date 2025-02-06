Super Bowl Show live event with Nightcap to star HBCU band

The Southern University Human Jukebox, one of the iconic HBCU marching bands, will be on a special edition of Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Nightcap, a podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, is having a live broadcast ahead of the Super Bowl on Thursday night. The Human Jukebox is set to make a special appearance.

The HBCU band is set to headline the Super Bowl Pregame Show on Sunday.

The Super Bowl is set to take place at the Ceasars Superdome, a place that the Human Jukebox is very familiar with.

The Southern University Human Jukebox is renowned for its show-stopping renditions of both traditional and contemporary music, making it a favorite at major events nationwide. In addition to their Super Bowl LIX performance, the band was recently featured in the 2025 Rose Parade, further solidifying their reputation as a premier collegiate marching band. They have also performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, multiple Essence Festivals, and numerous other prestigious events.

With over 300 members, the Human Jukebox is a powerhouse of talent, embodying the spirit of Southern University and its distinct brand of HBCU culture. Its distinctive sound and captivating choreography have made it a fan favorite, and its Super Bowl LIX performance is expected to be a highlight of the event’s festivities. Fans and football enthusiasts alike will be eagerly awaiting the performance ahead of the big game.