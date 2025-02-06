DEI rollback forces West Virginia HBCU to review programs

West Virginia State, a predominately white HBCU, is now dealing with the ramifications of Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s anti-DEI decree.



The Institute, WV-based HBCU says it is reviewing its programs to make sure that Morrisey’s anti-diversity, equity and inclusion executive order is being followed.

“Like all institutions of higher education in West Virginia, we are assessing our institution to ensure that we are in compliance with both the executive orders issued by Gov. Morrisey and the latest requirements issued by the federal government,” WVSU President Ericke S. Cage told West Virginia Watch.

West Virginia State University (WVSU), founded in 1891 as a historically Black college and university (HBCU), became predominantly white due to desegregation and demographic shifts. Initially established to serve Black students during segregation, WVSU underwent significant changes after the Brown v. Board of Education ruling in 1954. As integration expanded, white students increasingly enrolled, especially given the school’s location in a predominantly white region. Over time, state policies and declining Black enrollment contributed to a demographic shift. Despite this, WVSU remains an HBCU by designation, preserving its historic mission while serving a diverse student body today.



It is one of two HBCUs in the state of West Virginia, the other being Bluefield State.

“West Virginia State University has always been an institution that prides itself on being a living laboratory of human relations that provides a high quality education to students of all backgrounds,” Cage added.

Morrissey’s order is part of a massive DEI rollback started at the federal level by President Donald Trump.