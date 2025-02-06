Alabama A&M to open Sam Shade era against SEC opponent

THE HILL – Alabama A&M University revealed its 2025 HBCU football schedule. The 12-game schedule features a visit to an SEC opponent, three classic games, and trips to Nashville, Tenn., and Houston, Texas.



Alabama A&M, which went 6-6 overall last season and 4-4 in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play, begins the 2025 season during Labor Day weekend as the Bulldogs visit Arkansas. This will be the first-ever meeting between AAMU and the Razorbacks.



One week later, Alabama A&M will have its home opener in the 15th Annual Louis Crews Classic as Alcorn State comes to town for a non-conference game. The Bulldogs return to the road the following week, visiting Tennessee State in the Legacy Series as the two programs will be meeting for the first time since 2010.



The Maroon and White will step out of Division I action for a week as AAMU plays host to Lane College on Sept. 21, before returning to the road for the next two games.



Alabama A&M will travel to Daytona Beach, Fla. to open SWAC play against Bethune-Cookman, closing out the month of September, and will begin October with the annual Gulf Coast Challenge against Jackson State at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. The Bulldogs’ 2025 homecoming game will be the following week (Oct. 11) as AAMU plays host to Mississippi Valley State.



After an open week, the Bulldogs play their final neutral-site game in the annual Magic City Classic against rival Alabama State. AAMU closes out the final month on the road against Grambling State, before playing host to Prairie View A&M and Florida A&M in back-to-back weeks.



The Bulldogs will wrap up their 2025 HBCU football campaign on the road as Alabama A&M travels to Houston to visit Texas Southern.





