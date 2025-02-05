HBCU football champs continue talent reload with former 4 star

Jackson State University football program continues to reload its roster with talent after winning the 2024 Celebration Bowl. Their latest high-profile transfer is former University of Southern California (USC) and San Diego State (SDSU) running back Kenan Christon. Known for his elite speed and versatility, Christon’s decision to join the Tigers is another major win for head coach T.C. Taylor and the reigning HBCU national champions, who have already signed a handful of former FBS talent.

Elite Speed Meets HBCU Excellence

Before making his mark at the collegiate level, Christon was one of the top high school athletes in the country. The San Diego native was a four-star recruit by ESPN and ranked as the No. 30 running back nationally in the 2019 recruiting class. However, his biggest claim to fame was his track speed, where he dominated California’s track and field scene.

At Madison High School, Christon won both the 100m (10.30) and 200m (20.65) titles at the 2019 California State Championships, becoming just the third athlete in history to achieve the sprint double. His track dominance earned him the 2019 Gatorade Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year for California. On the football field, he racked up over 3,000 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns, making him one of the most dynamic playmakers in his class.

From USC to SDSU to Thee I Love

Christon initially committed to USC, where he showed flashes of brilliance in 2019, rushing for 373 yards and two touchdowns while adding 126 receiving yards and three receiving scores. He also earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors after a 103-yard rushing debut against Arizona.

After limited opportunities at USC, Kenan Christon transferred to San Diego State, where he led the Aztecs with 910 all-purpose yards in 2024. A true dual-threat back and return specialist, Christon was named an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention as a kick returner.

Why Jackson State?

Jackson State is fresh off a dominant 28-7 Celebration Bowl victory over South Carolina State and is reloading for a run at back-to-back Celebration Bowl championships. Coach T.C. Taylor has made it clear that the Tigers will continue to attract top-tier talent, and Christon’s arrival only reinforces that message.

What This Means for Jackson State and the SWAC

With Kenan Christon in the backfield, Jackson State University now has a home-run hitter to replace Irv Mulligan, who racked up 1,919 yards and 18 touchdowns in two seasons as the Tiger’s bell-cow running back. Christon’s ability to impact the game as a rusher, receiver, and returner makes him a nightmare for SWAC defenses.

Jackson State is not resting on its Celebration Bowl title—they are reloading for another HBCU championship run. Below is a list of some of Jackson State’s top transfers heading into the 2025 season.

DB Vernorrious Chaney, Macon, MS – Southern Miss

CB Khmauri Rogers, Lexington, MS – Mississippi State

DB Levi Wyatt, Lexington, MS – McNeese State

EDGE Quincy Ivory, Alief, TX – Florida

WR Nate Rembert, Eustis, FL – Mississippi Valley State

QB Tyriq Starks, Carol City, FL – Florida Atlantic University

DT Jaylan Ware, Starkville, MS – University of Louisiana-Monroe

RB Donerio Davenport, McComb, MS – Louisiana Tech

LB Carmello Jones, Mobile, AL – Baylor

DB Camden Hardy, Frisco TX – Northwestern State University

EDGE Corion Mathis, Mendenhall, MS – Holmes Community College