Patrick Mahomes plans to keep supporting HBCU NFL Draft showcase

NFL legend and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in New Orleans for the Super Bowl, which happens to be the home of the HBCU Legacy Bowl.



The three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback is one of several NFL players who have helped support the HBCU Legacy Bowl, an all-star game featuring HBCU players ahead of the NFL Draft. The game is played at Tulane Stadium — the same stadium where the Chiefs are practicing ahead of the Super Bowl. He was asked by the media why he felt it was important to support the game.

“Those guys have talent,” Mahomes said. “Those guys have talent to make it to the NFL and I want to Gove them the same opportunities that I received coming out. Being able to sponsor that event and showcase their talent is a little step that I can do in order to get some additional players in the league.”

Patrick Mahomes made a multi-year commitment to the game in 2021, just ahead of the game’s inception. He said he’s hoping to return for the HBCU Legacy Bowl when it is played on Feb. 22.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to make it again to that game and we can make an imprint — HBCUs can keep making an imprint in this league like they have done for a long time,” Patrick Mahomes said.