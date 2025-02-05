Big Ten school hires HBCU alumnus as offensive coordinator

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Big Ten football is getting a boost of HBCU excellence as Pep Hamilton joins the Maryland Terrapins as their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, head coach Michael Locksley announced Tuesday afternoon.

“Pep is one of the most well-respected offensive minds in our business, and his addition to the Maryland football family is significant,” Locksley said. “Pep has consistently developed players over his career, succeeding at all levels and always bringing out the best in everyone he works with. Additionally, Pep and I share many of the same core values and offensive philosophies, which will allow for a smooth transition.”

Hamilton’s hiring brings his coaching journey full circle. A Howard University graduate and former HBCU quarterback, he began his career at his alma mater, where he spent five seasons coaching quarterbacks before becoming Howard’s offensive coordinator. His early coaching success set him on a path that led to Stanford, where he helped develop Andrew Luck, and later to the Big Ten, where he served as Michigan’s assistant head coach and passing game coordinator from 2017-18.

Hamilton also brings extensive NFL experience, having worked for eight different franchises, including as offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. At the professional level, he played a crucial role in the development of top quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert, Andrew Luck, and Jay Cutler.

Now, as he returns to the Big Ten, Hamilton carries the lessons from his HBCU roots and professional success into Maryland’s program. His ability to develop quarterbacks and install high-powered offenses makes him a pivotal figure in the Terps’ quest for success.

Hamilton’s first test in College Park will be shaping the Terrapins’ offense into a competitive force in the Big Ten, just as he has done at every level of football.