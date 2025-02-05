HBCU football programs agree to four-year legacy series

NASHVILLE – Two HBCU football programs, Tennessee State University and Alabama A&M University, have agreed to a four-year football series beginning in 2025.

The “Legacy Series” is set to begin on Sept. 13, 2025, in Nashville. The teams will alternate hosting duties over the next three years, with matchups scheduled for Sept. 12, 2026, in Huntsville, Alabama, followed by a return to Nashville on Sept. 11, 2027, and concluding in Huntsville on Sept. 16, 2028.



The series is designed to honor the longstanding traditions and contributions of both institutions while celebrating the impact of HBCU football. It will highlight the athletic, academic, and cultural excellence of Tennessee State and Alabama A&M, two programs with deep histories in the sport.



Tennessee State and Alabama A&M have met 29 times since their first matchup in 1930, with TSU holding a 21-8 advantage. The teams last faced off in 2010, when TSU secured a 27-14 victory. While the opening game of the series will not be part of the John Merritt Classic, Alabama A&M holds a 4-3 edge in JMC meetings between the programs.





Games between the two schools have drawn significant fan interest, including TSU’s fifth-largest home crowd of 25,342 in 2005. Other notable matchups have attracted attendance figures of 25,117, 23,871, 23,440, and 22,607.

Both teams enter the series following competitive 2024 seasons. Alabama A&M finished 6-6, earning wins over common opponents Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State. Tennessee State, under fourth-year head coach Eddie George, posted a 9-4 record, shared the OVC regular-season title, and earned an FCS Playoff berth. George was recognized as OVC Coach of the Year and was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year award.



“We’re excited to launch the ‘Legacy Series,’ a celebration of the rich history and excellence of Tennessee State University and Alabama A&M,” said TSU Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. “This series honors the cultural and athletic legacies that continue to inspire our HBCU community.”



Additional details regarding ticket sales and broadcast information for the 2025 game will be announced at a later date.