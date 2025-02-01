Jackson State University football schedule 2025 released

JACKSON, Miss. | The Jackson State University Division of Athletics and head coach T.C. Taylor released its 2025 football schedule featuring five home games and three non-conference games.

The defending HBCU national champions open the 2025 season at home against Hampton (5-7 a season ago) in the Labor Day Classic on August 30. The two teams have met three times in school history with the Pirates winning the last three, and the two last met in 2008. The Tigers hit the road in week two facing in-state FBS foe Southern Miss (1-11 last season) on September 6. The two will meet for the fourth time in school history with Southern Miss winning the previous three including the last meeting in 2018.

The final non-conference game takes place at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on September 13 in the W.C. Gorden Classic against Tuskegee. The two teams have met three times in school history with Jackson State holding a 2-1 advantage.

Following the game against the Golden Tigers, Jackson State opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on the road against Southern on September 27. The two teams met twice last season with the Tigers winning both including the SWAC Championship game. They will stay on the road with the Gulf Coast Challenge against Alabama A&M at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile (Ala.) on October 4.

Jackson State University returns home on October 11 for homecoming against Alabama State before traveling to Las Vegas to face Grambling State at Allegiant Stadium on October 25.

The Tigers play back-to-back road games against Florida A&M (November 1) and Mississippi Valley State (November 8) before closing out the regular season with a pair of home games against Bethune-Cookman (November 15) and Alcorn State (November 22).