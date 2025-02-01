HBCU fills void left by FAMU on FBS schedule

The return of FAMU to the Orange Blossom Classic has opened the door for another HBCU squad to get an FBS payday.



South Alabama has added Morgan State to its 2025 schedule, according to its website. It had previously been scheduled to play Florida A&M on Aug. 30, but that game was taken off the schedule as FAMU returned to the Orange Blossom Classic after not participating in the game in 2024. It is scheduled to face Howard in a rematch of the Celebration Bowl and the inaugural OBC. FAMU released its 2025 football schedule earlier this week.

South Alabama will host Morgan State on Aug. 30 as a replacement for the Florida A&M game. (SA photo)





Morgan State is coming off a 6-5 season in Damon Wilson’s third season as head coach of the MEAC program. It was scheduled to open the 2025 season against Villanova. That game is likely off the table for this season as Morgan State is scheduled to take on South Carolina State on Nov. 1 — the only open date on Villanova’s schedule.



Morgan State will host Towson the following week before traveling to Toledo on Sept. 13. It will then take on Georgetown on Oct. 4 before hosting non-NCAA HBCU Virginia-Lynchburg on Oct. 11.

South Alabama, a program that plays in the Sun Belt Conference, hasn’t played an HBCU since 2021. It played Alcorn State that season, winning the game 28-21. It went 7-6 during the 2024 season, including an 87-14 win over Northwestern State, a FCS program.