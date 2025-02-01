HBCU basketball squad turns double-digit deficit to 46-point win

HBCU basketball fans witnessed a tale of two halves as Norfolk State stormed back from an early deficit to overpower South Carolina State 83-37 in a dominant MEAC victory at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The Spartans, one of the top HBCU programs in the conference, turned a sluggish first quarter into a statement win.

South Carolina State stunned the home crowd early, racing out to a 17-4 lead behind efficient shooting and aggressive defense. Norfolk State struggled to find its rhythm, shooting just 9.1% in the opening quarter. However, the momentum quickly shifted as the Spartans leaned on their defensive identity and depth to suffocate their HBCU rival.

Norfolk State erupted in the second quarter, outscoring SCSU 34-6 to take a commanding lead into halftime. Kierra Wheeler led the charge with a near-perfect performance, posting 19 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks. Her dominant presence in the paint set the tone for the Spartans, while Da’Brya Clark (15 points) and Diamond Johnson (12 points) provided additional offensive firepower.

The second half was a showcase of Norfolk State’s defensive prowess, as they held South Carolina State to just 14 points across the final two quarters. The Spartans’ relentless pressure forced turnover after turnover, allowing them to score in transition and bury their opponent.

With the win, Norfolk State strengthened its position as one of the premier HBCU teams in the MEAC. The Spartans’ ability to bounce back from an early deficit and completely control the game after the first quarter was a testament to their championship pedigree. As they continue their conference schedule, this performance serves as a reminder that Norfolk State is a force to be reckoned with in HBCU basketball.