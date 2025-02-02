Historic HBCU hoops rivalry gives epic overtime finish

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hampton University men’s basketball team earned its 11th win of the season defeating its HBCU rival Howard University Bison 80-79 in overtime.

Coach Ivan Thomas’s side held one of the best three-point shooting teams in the nation to 24 percent shooting. The Pirates would also have the advantage on glass out-rebounding the Bison 35-28. While Hampton led by double digits in the second half, the contest went to overtime. A four-point play with less than 10 seconds to go helped the Pirates take the lead late.

Wayne Bristol Jr. got the Pirates on the board with a driving layup. While Hampton struggled from the field early on, the HBCU rivalry remained within a couple of possessions. Heading into the first media timeout the game was tied 4-4.

Hampton continued to struggle from the field only shooting 18 percent from the field before the under 12 media timeout. The Bison jumped out to a seven-point lead after hitting a three. However, Howard struggled from beyond the arc going 1-for-7 from three in the first half. The Pirate’s defense continued to cause problems for Howard.

Towards the end of the first frame, Hampton’s offense started to find its rhythm. George Beale Jr. could not miss from beyond the arc making four three-pointers. Beale Jr. finished the half with 14 points. With the junior guard making back-to-back threes, Hampton had the lead 32-27. Before the buzzer, Howard made it a one-possession contest. While the Pirates had time for one more opportunity but missed the shot.

Coming out of the half Hampton continued to hold onto the lead. While Beale Jr. finished the game with a career-high 28 points, Noah Farrakhan also helped the Pirates on the offensive end. Farrakhan finished the second frame in double figures with 10 points. With Hampton shooting 50 percent in the second half Coach Thomas’s side jumped out to their largest lead of the night at the 8:10 mark.

The Pirates sustained its double-digit advantage even heading out of the final media time-out. Howard produced a 13-2 to the game 67-67 with less than a minute remaining. With Hampton missing a jumper at the buzzer, the HBCU rivalry went to overtime.

During overtime, Howard University jumped out to a five-point lead. Blake Harper scored nine of the Bison 10 points down the stretch. Hampton was able to eliminate Howard’s advantage with a six-point swing in less than 22 seconds. A pair of free throws by Tyler Rice made it a one-possession game. Wayne Bristol Jr. hit a shot from beyond the arc making it 79-79. Bristol Jr. was fouled during the shot leaving an opportunity for the Pirates to take the advantage. The Upper Marlboro, Md. native, made the free throw. Xzaiver Long came up with a defensive end to secure the victory for Hampton.

The Hampton University Pirates resume conference play against Monmouth on Thursday, Feb. 6. Tip-off at the OceanFirst Bank Center is set for 7:00 p.m.