FAMU releases 2025 Football schedule

The Florida A&M (FAMU) Athletic Department announced their 2025 HBCU football schedule tonight during a home women’s basketball game as the Lady Rattlers took on the Alabama State Hornets. The Rattlers will play a full 12-game slate with a mixture of Division-I FBS, Division-I FCS, and Division-II.

The Rattlers, coming off a 7-5 season (5-3 SWAC) look to rebound to championship form under second-year head coach James Colzie III. Along with rebuilding the roster with one of the top-rated FBS-to-FCS classes in the NCAA, he has revamped his coaching staff. The Rattlers will definitely be a representation of the Colzie era.

The Rattlers revive their participation in the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic with a season-opening rematch of the 2023 Celebration Bowl as they will face the Howard Bison. The Aug. 30 game will take place in Hard Rock Stadium and is a throwback to the very first Orange Blossom Classic in 1933 when the Rattlers and Bison faced off in Miami.

The Rattlers will travel back down south on the second week to Boca Raton to take on the first of two FBS teams. FAMU will take on the FAU Owls on Sept.6.

The home season opener will be on Sept. 13 against the Albany State Golden Rams of the SIAC. The game will be a return to Bragg Stadium for ASU head coach Quinn Gray who is a FAMU Sports Hall of Famer for his career as a Rattler signal caller under legendary coach William “Billy” Joe.

The Rattlers will enjoy their only open week on Sept. 20 before returning to Ken Riley Field to take on Eddie Robinson’s Alabama State Hornets to open SWAC play.

October 4, the Rattlers will travel to Ita Bena, MS to take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The Rattlers will look to square things up with MVSU after the Delta Devils pulled the home upset of the Rattlers that was the longest in FCS football.

October 11, the Rattlers face their second MEAC team as Trae Oliver and the Eagles of North Carolina Central University visit Tallahassee for the first time since the Rattlers left the MEAC. This will constitute a showdown of two of the last three Celebration Bowl Champions.

October 18, the Alcorn State Braves will make their way to Bragg Stadium after an extended absence. This will be the first time the Rattlers have faced the Braves since joining the SWAC.

October 25, the Rattlers make the trek to Baton Rouge, LA. The defending SWAC West champions will try to break the Rattlers’ streak of victories in the series. The Rattlers pulled out a 24-6 win over the Jaguars om a nationally-televised game in 2024. Coach Terrence Graves will look for the opportunity to clamp down on the Rattlers down in the bayou.

On November 1., the HBCU national champions come to Tallahassee. T.C. Taylor and the reloaded Jackson State Tigers make their way to Tallahassee for a battle of the last two Celebration Bowl and SWAC Champions. The winner of the last two games in this matchup have gone on to win the SWAC east, SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl.

November 8, FAMU will travel for the first time as a SWAC team to Pine Bluff, AR to face the Golden Tigers of the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Last season, the Rattlers and Bulldogs had to postpone their game because of hurricanes that affected Tallahassee and surrounding areas. The game played at the end of last season was the final game of Connell Maynor. This year the Rattlers will travel to Huntsville, AL to face Sam Shade and his new regime on Nov. 15.

The regular season finale is the same as it has been. The Rattlers and B-CU Wildcats will square off in the Florida Blue Florida Classic on Nov. 22 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. The Rattlers are on a four-game winning streak against the Wildcats, with a steadily growing attendance in the classic.