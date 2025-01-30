HBCU Legacy Bowl announces head coaches for 2025 game

New Orleans, LA – The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced the Head Coaches for the 2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) each be represented by their championship coaching staffs. Both teams will have two co-head coaches.

Players from the CIAA and the MEAC will make up TEAM GAITHER. The team is named after legendary Florida A&M University football coach Jake Gaither. The head coaches are Chennis Berry (South Carolina State University) and Alvin Parker (Virginia Union University).

Players from the SIAC and the SWAC will make up TEAM ROBINSON. The team is named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson. The head coaches are T.C. Taylor (Jackson State University) and Sam Shade (Alabama A&M University, formally at Miles College).

“These coaches earned this honor by winning their respective conferences. Each coach exemplifies the spirit, leadership and tradition of HBCU Football, and we’re proud to have them,” said NFL QB legend and Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder James “Shack” Harris.

“It’s an honor to once again represent my school at the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl,” said three-time Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Coach, Chennis Berry. “It’s a first-class experience that the players will love, and provide them an opportunity to further their football career.”

The 2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tickets can be purchased online at HBCULegacyBowl.com.

ABOUT THE ALLSTATE HBCU LEGACY BOWL

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game that showcases the top 100 NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The game will be played on Saturday, February 22, 2025 (Yulman Stadium at Tulane University), and broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history provides invaluable exposure for HBCU students and includes the largest HBCU Career Fair in the country.