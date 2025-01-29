HBCU champs add a payday against FBS squad

Fresh off a dominant 12-2 season and claiming both the SWAC and HBCU national championships, Jackson State football is adding another milestone to its resurgence under head coach TC Taylor.



The Tigers have officially landed a 2025 matchup against in-state FBS opponent Southern Miss, set for Sept. 6 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.



The game, which will mark the fourth meeting between the programs, comes with a significant financial boost for Jackson State. JSU will receive a $375,000 payout for the contest, a meaningful payday against an in-state FBS foe.





For Southern Miss, the addition of Jackson State finalizes its 2025 non-conference schedule and gives first-year head coach Charles Huff seven home games in his debut season. The Golden Eagles will open against Mississippi State (Aug. 30) and also host Jacksonville State (Sept. 27), with a road trip to Louisiana Tech (Sept. 20) rounding out their non-conference slate.



Southern Miss has historically dominated the series, winning all three previous matchups, including a 55-7 rout in the 2018 season opener. But Jackson State enters this meeting with newfound confidence, having established itself as the premier program in Black college football. Under Taylor’s leadership, the Tigers have maintained their status as a SWAC powerhouse and now look to prove they can compete against FBS competition. It will also play on another national stage in October against Grambling State.

With its championship pedigree and a hefty payout in hand, Jackson State will aim to make a statement in Hattiesburg. A win over Southern Miss would not only be historic but also serve as another stepping stone in JSU’s continued push for national recognition beyond the HBCU ranks.