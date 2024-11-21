Reese’s Senior Bowl invites first HBCU player to 2025 event

Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson made history this morning as the first HBCU player invited to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The announcement came after an intense 5:30 a.m. practice, marking a monumental moment for the Bulldogs’ program.

Vinson, a 6’6”, 305-pound senior from Morrisville, N.C., has been a dominant force on Alabama A&M’s offensive line. A graduate of Panther Creek High School, his development under Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor has made him one of the top HBCU prospects in the nation.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Pro Football Hall of Famer John Stallworth, an Alabama A&M legend and 1974 Senior Bowl alum, was on hand to deliver the invitation. The emotional presentation highlighted the importance of HBCU representation in premier events like the Senior Bowl, which has become a vital stage for NFL Draft prospects.

The Senior Bowl, held annually in Mobile, Alabama, is a critical showcase for top college talent. For Vinson, this invitation affirms his hard work and reflects the growing recognition of HBCU football players on the national stage.

Social media is already buzzing, with the Senior Bowl teasing the release of an emotional video capturing the historic moment. The video, expected to drop in the next 24 hours, will undoubtedly spotlight the pride of Alabama A&M and the broader HBCU community.

Vinson’s dominance on the field has earned him widespread respect, and his leadership has set a strong example for his teammates.

As the Reese’s Senior Bowl tagline states, “The Draft Starts in Mobile™,” and for Carson Vinson, his road to the NFL is well underway with the invite to one of the premiere scouting events for the NFL Draft. This is a proud moment for Alabama A&M, HBCU football, and the Bulldog Nation.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 75 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1100 media members from around the country were credentialed this year. This past April, the game produced 110 total picks, representing 43 percent of the entire NFL draft.

DATE: Saturday, February 1, 2025

TIME: 1:30 pm CT

WHERE: Mobile, Alabama

STADIUM: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium

TELEVISION: NFL Network