HBCU coach hired at D1 volleyball program

Cheri Lindsay, a standout in HBCU athletics as both a coach and former student-athlete at Prairie View A&M, has been named the head coach of Memphis Volleyball. The announcement was made by Ed Scott, Senior Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Memphis, who notably served as the Athletic Director at Morgan State University, another prominent HBCU.

Lindsay brings an impressive resume to Memphis, having led her alma mater, Prairie View A&M, to significant success over the past two seasons. Under her leadership, the Lady Panthers achieved a 36-29 overall record, including a dominant 26-6 mark in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play. Her tenure saw athletes such as Kylee Owens, the 2024 SWAC Player of the Year, achieve individual accolades while the team reached conference tournament quarterfinals and semifinals in consecutive seasons.

A Denver native, Lindsay’s ties to the HBCU community run deep. As a Prairie View A&M alumna, she excelled on the court from 2008 to 2011, earning three First Team All-SWAC selections and amassing over 1,300 kills and 1,000 digs. Off the court, she’s a trailblazer in HBCU coaching, with a track record of transforming programs, including East Central University, where she earned Oklahoma Coaches Association Coach of the Year honors.

Ed Scott highlighted Lindsay’s ability to attract top-tier talent and her strategic mindset, citing her victory over Memphis with Prairie View A&M as a testament to her coaching acumen. “Cheri Lindsay embodies excellence and leadership, values that resonate with the HBCU community and beyond,” Scott remarked.

For Lindsay, the move to Memphis represents an opportunity to further elevate a program while honoring the HBCU legacy that shaped her career. “I’m thrilled to build a culture of success and excellence at Memphis,” Lindsay said.