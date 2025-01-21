Memphis football hires former HBCU head coach

Kendrick Wade, once head coach at a struggling HBCU program, is now a part of Memphis football.



Wade has been named tight ends coach for Memphis football. This comes roughly two months after he was fired at Mississippi Valley State University.

Kendrick Wade was the 18th head coach to lead the Delta Devils when he was hired in January 2023. Known for his exceptional recruiting and motivational skills, Wade inherited a program in need of rebuilding. His first season saw the team produce two All-Americans and a finalist for the Jerry Rice FCS Freshman of the Year Award. Tight end Jaxson Davis and defensive back Omar Emmons earned All-American honors, while quarterback Ty’Jarrian William garnered national attention for his performance.

Prior to taking over at MVSU, Kendrick Wade had built a reputation as one of the nation’s top wide receiver coaches. His coaching journey included successful stints at Delta State University, where he helped lead the team to an explosive offensive season and an 11-2 record in 2022, and Fort Valley State University, where he developed NFL talent like Shemar Bridges. Wade’s experience extended to Briar Cliff University and multiple high school programs, where he consistently elevated offensive playmakers.

As an HBCU graduate, Wade’s ties to MVSU and his passion for developing talent made his hiring a significant moment for the Delta Devils. However, the challenges of competing in the highly competitive Southwestern Athletic Conference proved insurmountable as it went 2-21 in his tenure, including a 1-11 mark in 2024.



Now he will head up to the FBS level and work towards improving Memphis football.