North Carolina sports betting: How two HBCUs spend funds

Sports betting has been a big help to the bottom line of many public institutions in North Carolina — including its five HBCUs.



A total of $1.66 million has been shared with 13 state instiutions as a result of sports betting that began last March, according to a report by WUNC. Five of those institutions are HBCUs — Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central and Winston-Salem State University.

The money is thanks to a provision in the North Carolina General Assembly. The UNC system estimates that university athletic departments will receive at least $2 million this year. WUNC reached out to the 13 universities receiving money to find out how it was being used and six schools answered the inquiry, including a pair of HBCUs.



North Carolina A&T — the state and nation’s largest HBCU — has a budget that ranges for $15 to $17 million.

“Within the last few years, we have allocated funds toward extra trainers, strength and conditioning coaches, nutritionists, and mental health experts to work with our student-athletes,” NC A&T AD Earl Hilton said in the statement. “In the future, we hope to add personnel to enhance our productivity and improve the student-athlete experience.”

Winston-Salem State and North Carolina A&T’s athletic budgets got a boost from North Carolina Sports Betting. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Similar use of the sports betting money is being made down the road at Winston-Salem State as it is adding improvements to its basketball venue and locker rooms as well as tennis courts and its fueling station.

“Being able to spend the resources to upgrade facilities and give (athletes) those opportunities for improved facilities — those that they see across town or those that they see at other campuses — is really important,” Thomas said. “You want to have the best facilities you can have, and not just those that you patchwork together.”



As a Division II school, WSSU has a much more modest budget of about $3.5 million. Even at the smaller level, it has a ways to go to become competitive financially on a national scale.

“To be a powerhouse in Division II — not just in the state, not just in our conference — you’re looking at about a $7 million budget,” Thomas said. “So, you’re talking about $3 million, $3.5 million annually in sports betting.”