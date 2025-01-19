HBCU lets head coach go after back to back winning seasons

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. | Florida Memorial University is announcing a change in leadership within its HBCU football program. Coach Bobby Rome, II, who has been at the helm for three seasons, will not return next season as head football coach at FMU.

Under Coach Rome’s guidance, the Lions achieved a record of 15-15-1, including a record of 6-3-1 in his final season. With Rome at the helm, the FMU Lions rewrote the history books and set several school records.

His commitment to the sport and to the student-athletes of FMU has been unwavering, and his contributions have significantly shaped the football program for further success in the future.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

Bobby Rome released a public statement on his departure from the HBCU via facebook, it reads:

Good Morning, Facebook Family,

Sometimes, change is inevitable. After three seasons here in South Florida, the administration at Florida Memorial University decided not to renew my contract and move in a different direction with the football program. This decision came as a surprise and has been a significant challenge for me and my family.

I want to express my gratitude to the student-athletes I had the privilege of working with—helping you grow, develop, and graduate has been an honor. I also extend my thanks to the coaching staff for the collaboration and camaraderie we shared during my time at the University.

As I reflect on this chapter, I’m ready for the next journey, wherever it may lead. Thank you all for your support.

Sincerely,

Coach Rome

About Bobby Rome

Bobby Rome II joined the FMU coaching staff as head football coach for Florida Memorial University in April of 2022.

Rome, a former collegiate and professional football player, has over a decade of head coaching experience, serving as head coach of the HBCU football programs at Central State University and Virginia University of Lynchburg before his stint at FMU.

A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Rome was a four-year starter at quarterback for Granby High School, throwing for more than 1,700 yards as a senior and leading Granby to the Eastern District title.

Rome went on to play for the Tar Heels at UNC from 2006 to 2009. After graduating from UNC in 2009, Rome spent time in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. After his stint in the NFL, Rome was offered a playing opportunity for the Moscow Patriots in Russia, where he was the team’s star import and lone American player.