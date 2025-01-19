Deion Sanders makes surprise appearance at HBCU basketball game

Deion Sanders made a surprise appearance on Saturday afternoon to take in some HBCU basketball and see his daughter. Shelomi Sanders, the youngest child of the former Jackson State coach, plays for Dawn Thornton on the Alabama A&M women’s basketball team.

“Surprised my Babygirl @shelomisanders yesterday at Alabama A&M! It was epic and they won. The HBCU atmosphere was all that. Dr. Bryant thank u helping me make yesterday happen for my baby! Love all y’all that showed me love. God bless,” Sanders wrote on Instagram.

Shelomi is in her first season with Alabama A&M after transferring from Colorado last season where she was on campus with her father. Sanders began her career at Jackson State before leaving for Colorado when Deion Sanders accepted the job there.

Alabama A&M was at home against arch-rival Alabama State, the Lady Bulldogs won 54-47. Sanders logged seven minutes in the game, missing all three of her field goal attempts but she managed a steal and one assist. Sanders has scored 26 points in 17 games played this season.

The father and daughter hugged along the sideline after the game with Shelomi seeming to shed a tear as the two laughed and talked.

Deion Sanders has an interesting history with both of the Alabama based HBCU programs. Jackson State famously left a pink scooter at midfield after defeating AAMU back in October 2021. The gag gift was a result of a back and forth between Sanders and then coach Connell Maynor leading up to the game. Sanders was also involved in the infamous “bro hug shove” from Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. during his time at Jackson State after a win in Montgomery. But those rivalries have long since passed and Saturday’s appearance was well received as a tender moment between Deion and Shelomi Sanders.