DeSean Jackson explains how he became an HBCU head coach

DeSean Jackson recently shared the story of his unexpected journey to becoming an HBCU football head coach at Delaware State University during a conversation on his podcast, 25/10, with LeSean McCoy. The interview shed light on how the former NFL star transitioned from coaching high school football to taking on a leadership role at one of the nation’s most prominent HBCUs.

“It’s crazy,” Jackson began, explaining the series of events that led to his new position. “About a month and a half ago, I got a call from Antoine Tyler, a guy I grew up with. He mentioned that Tesan Starr, who just got one of the athletic director roles at Delaware State, was asking about me.” Jackson admitted to McCoy that his first reaction was to dismiss the idea. “At first, I said, ‘No way. I’m enjoying coaching high school right now. I’ve got my freedom, I’m having fun.’”

McCoy pressed Jackson on what eventually changed his mind, prompting Jackson to reveal the persistence of those around him. “Antoine didn’t take no for an answer,” Jackson laughed. “He told Tesan, ‘Yeah, DeSean’s in,’ even though I wasn’t!” Jackson went on to share how Coach Travis, someone he considers like a big brother, also got involved. “Tesan reached out to Coach Travis, and he called me, trying to convince me. I still said no.”

As the conversation continued, Jackson described how things escalated. “Antoine eventually pulled up on me with Tesan on FaceTime. Tesan was like, ‘Man, we’re really interested. We think this could happen.’ In less than 48 hours, I was on a flight to Delaware, meeting with the university president.”

McCoy couldn’t help but ask about the interview process, to which Jackson responded, “Man, it was intense but exciting. It felt like being a free agent or getting drafted.” Jackson explained how the university grilled him on everything from his leadership style and football IQ to managing players’ behavior off the field. “They even asked about my community relationships and how I could help with funding. Delaware State hasn’t had much success over the past 10 years, so they were looking for someone to rebuild the program.”

The conversation turned to the competition Jackson faced for the HBCU coaching role, which included high-profile names like Chris Carter. “I went up against some heavy hitters,” Jackson admitted. “But after the interview, they told me I stood out, and I outbid everyone else.”

Shady asked what ultimately convinced Jackson to take the job. Jackson reflected, “At first, I was hesitant because I was enjoying high school coaching. But when I thought about the chance to rally an entire community and create a legacy, I couldn’t pass it up. I knew once my name went across the ESPN ticker, the attention and support would follow.”

The podcast also highlighted Tesan Starr’s crucial role in the process. Jackson credited Starr’s determination and strategic vision as key factors in bringing him to Delaware State. “Tesan knew what he wanted, and he made sure I understood how much of an impact this could have, not just for the program but for the community,” Jackson told McCoy.

As the episode concluded, DeSean Jackson emphasized his excitement for the opportunity and his belief in the potential of Delaware State University football. His journey, shared candidly with McCoy, underscored not only the challenges but also the immense possibilities of leading an HBCU program. Fans and supporters now eagerly await the next chapter of Delaware State football under Jackson’s leadership, with the promise of renewed energy and excellence