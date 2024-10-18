HBCU Basketball: D2 squad knocks off D1 in exhibition

In a stunning upset on October 17, 2024, Division II Bowie State University took down Division I Hampton University 73-71 in an HBCU exhibition game that left fans buzzing. The game, played at the Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia, highlighted the fierce competition between Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as Bowie State demonstrated its ability to compete at the highest level.

Bowie State, picked to finish 11th in the CIAA, came out strong in the first half, leading 43-35 at the break. The Bulldogs’ Elijah Davis played a key role, scoring 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds, while Warren Mouganda added 15 points and six rebounds to help maintain their momentum.

Hampton University, picked to finish near the bottom of the CAA, made a valiant comeback attempt in the second half, led by Noah Farrakhan’s 20 points and Kyrese Mullen’s 14-point effort. However, despite closing the gap and even taking a brief lead late in the game, the Pirates were unable to pull ahead as Bowie State’s defense held firm in the final moments.

This exhibition showcased the strength and talent present within HBCU programs, with both schools delivering impressive performances. For Bowie State, the victory over a Division I opponent was a powerful statement about the competitive quality of HBCU athletics, giving showing that the Division II basketball program could compete with larger HBCUs.

How Bowie State pulled off the D2 upset

With just over a minute left on the clock, Bowie State’s Warren Mouganda sank two critical free throws to tie the game at 69-69, then followed up with another successful free throw to push Bowie State ahead 70-69.

Hampton quickly tried to respond but missed a jumper from Noah Farrakhan, allowing Bowie State’s Victory Naboya to secure the rebound. Naboya was fouled immediately, and although he missed his first free throw, he made the second, extending Bowie State’s lead to 71-69 with just 39 seconds remaining.

Hampton had one last chance to tie or take the lead, but Farrakhan missed a layup under pressure. Teammate Xzavier Long fought hard for the offensive rebound, but his subsequent jumper fell short. In the scramble, Long grabbed another rebound but missed a crucial layup with just 17 seconds left.

Bowie State then regained possession, and Elijah Davis was fouled with 13 seconds on the clock. Davis calmly stepped to the line and hit both free throws, giving the Bulldogs a 73-69 advantage. Hampton’s Farrakhan made a fast break layup with just nine seconds remaining to close the gap to 73-71, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

In the final moments, Bowie State’s Davis turned the ball over, giving Hampton one last shot. Farrakhan drove to the basket for the potential game-tying layup, but his attempt fell short as time expired

The game not only entertained the crowd but also brought attention to the importance of showcasing HBCU matchups — even between different NCAA divisions — inspiring pride within both alumni and supporters. As Bowie State continues its season, this win over Hampton could serve as a milestone achievement for the program.