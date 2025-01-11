Michael Vick announces his HBCU football coaching staff

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State head football coach Michael Vick announced eight additions to his HBCU football coaching staff on Saturday morning, January 11th, 2025.



“I hired guys with experience and mental toughness who understand the game of football,” Vick said. “The one thing I know is that they are going to put these guys in a position to win. We all have the same mindset, and I felt it was only right to hire guys who thought like me and want to lead like me. I’m extremely proud of these guys and I’m excited for them.”



The prestigious group of individuals includes four former NFL players and several award-winning leaders.

Terence Garvin – Defensive Coordinator

– Defensive Coordinator Elton Brown – Offensive Line Coach

– Offensive Line Coach Jabo Smith – Defensive Backs Coach

– Defensive Backs Coach Izaan Cross – Defensive Line Coach

– Defensive Line Coach LaRoy Reynolds – Linebackers Coach

– Linebackers Coach Darryl Bullock – Assistant Head Coach

– Assistant Head Coach Steve Adams – Special Teams Coach / Recruiting Coordinator

– Special Teams Coach / Recruiting Coordinator DeMarcus McMillan – Director of Football Operations

Gavin comes to the Michael Vick staff at Norfolk State from DII HBCU Florida Memorial, where he held the role of co-defensive coordinator. The Lions forced a SUN-conference best 13 fumbles last season, ranking second in the league with 13 interceptions as well. Prior to coaching, he played in the NFL for six seasons including stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins, Seattle Seahawks, and Miami Dolphins.



Brown spent the last seven years at the Apprentice School as the team’s offensive coordinator. The Builders enjoyed historic success on that side of the ball during his tenure, scoring a school-record 37.8 points per game in 2022 on the path to a 9-1 record. An All-American at the University of Virginia, Brown was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2005 and spent four years with the organization, including an appearance in Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Smith worked alongside Gavin at Florida Memorial as the team’s co-defensive coordinator, after joining the program as defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator. He mentored and developed cornerback Marcell Blocker, who received the 2024 SUN Conference Defensive Back of the Year award after recording 13 tackles, three interceptions, and six pass breakups. Prior to FMU, Smith served as defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator at Ave Maria University (2021-22), now he will coach with Michael Vick at Norfolk State.



Cross has leaned on his distinguished playing career to mentor aspiring athletes for over a decade. Getting his coaching start at North Atlanta High School, he most recently founded TrueEdge Sports, a youth organization dedicated to running comprehensive developmental football camps. A three-year starter at Georgia Tech, Cross signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent, garnering valuable mentorship from All-Pro defensive linemen Mario Williams, Marcell Dareus, and Kyle Williams.



Reynolds learned from some of the most respected figures in football, working with multiple NFL organizations. He completed the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, providing special assistance to improve fundamental techniques on the defensive side of the ball. He also mentored student-athletes at the IMG Academy through the NFL International Player Pathway Program. A standout linebacker at the University of Virginia, Reynolds played in the NFL for nine years including stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.



Bullock comes to NSU from across the bay, spending two years as the offensive line coach of the Hampton football program, earning the titles of run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator as well. The Pirates averaged 195.8 yards per game on the ground last season, ranking second in the CAA. He brings experience from multiple HBCU programs, coaching previously at Hampton, North Carolina Central, and Morgan State. He also worked summer NFL internships with the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots.



Adams remains on the Norfolk State coaching staff, previously serving as the defensive coordinator of the HBCU, assistant head coach, and linebackers coach. The Spartans forced 21 turnovers in 2024, racking up 13 interceptions. Sophomore linebacker AJ Richardson was named to the All-MEAC First Team after securing a 100-tackle season.



McMillan comes to Norfolk State with previous experience in managerial roles, providing project oversight and logistics management at multiple organizations. Serving as Director of V7 Sports Operations, McMillan has spent over five years in youth sports development. He also gained experience through a Director of Football Operations internship at Virginia Tech in 2024.