NFL legend’s daughter is all-american at an HBCU

Kylee Owens, daughter of NFL legend Terrell Owens, is making a name for herself on the volleyball court at Prairie View A&M University, a Division I HBCU. The junior outside hitter brings not only skill and leadership to the Panthers but also carries a legacy as the daughter of the Pro Football Hall of Famer and the sister of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terique Owens.

Terrell Owens is one of the most accomplished wide receivers in NFL history. A six-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time First-Team All-Pro, he led the league in receiving touchdowns three times and earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Known for his work ethic and unmatched talent, Owens played for iconic teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys. His legacy now extends to the next generation of Owens athletes.

At Prairie View A&M, Kylee is proving that the Owens family’s athletic talent spans multiple sports. Her competitive drive, powerful plays, and court leadership have made her a key part of the Panthers’ success in SWAC competition. She has embraced the culture and community of Prairie View A&M, a standout among HBCUs, as the perfect environment to grow as both a student and athlete.

Her brother, Terique, joined the NFL in 2024, signing with the 49ers and following in their father’s footsteps. Meanwhile, Kylee is creating her own path in HBCU athletics, showcasing her talent and determination in every match.

As Prairie View A&M continues its volleyball season, Kylee Owens stands out as a player to watch. With her skills, drive, and deep family ties to sports excellence, she’s helping elevate the reputation of Prairie View A&M and HBCU volleyball.