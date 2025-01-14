LA Rams NFL Playoff history made by HBCU grad

The LA Rams took care of business in the NFC Wildcard round of the NFL playoffs, and an HBCU product was a big reason why.



Former South Carolina State star Cobie Durant came up big in his team’s 27-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings, and made some history.



Cobie Durant not only came up with an interception, he also recorded a sack. He was just the third player for the LA Rams to do so in franchise history, and was the first defensive back to record a sack in the postseason in franchise history.





Durant is now in his fourth season with the LA Rams. He recorded 33 solo tackles and one interception during the 2024 regular season.

At SC State, Durant was a dominant force in the secondary, known for his elite ball-hawking skills and lockdown coverage. Over his collegiate career, he earned multiple accolades, including being named the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. Durant’s performance against top-tier competition, including a memorable game against Clemson where he intercepted two passes, solidified his reputation as one of the best defensive backs in HBCU football.



Durant was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Transitioning seamlessly to the professional level, he has showcased his speed, instincts, and playmaking ability, contributing significantly to the Rams’ defense.

The LA Rams will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs.