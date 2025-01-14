HBCU upset: Morgan State men beat Norfolk State

Morgan State stunned the HBCU basketball world with a thrilling 78-74 victory over Norfolk State at Hill Field House. The upset victory not only electrified the crowd of 323 fans but also reshaped the competitive outlook of the MEAC standings.



Morgan State came into the game as underdogs, holding an 8-12 record compared to Norfolk State’s 12-8. The Bears, however, showed resilience and determination from the start, taking a narrow 33-30 lead at halftime. Senior guard Kameron Hobbs was sensational, leading all scorers with 23 points, including four crucial three-pointers. His leadership kept Morgan State composed during pivotal moments of the game.



Norfolk State, a perennial HBCU powerhouse, battled back in the second half. Terrance Jones led the Spartans with 20 points, and Brian Moore Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds. Despite their efforts, the Spartans struggled with consistency, shooting just 25.9% from beyond the arc. Missed free throws also haunted Norfolk State, converting only 52.4% from the line.





Morgan State capitalized on Norfolk State’s miscues with an efficient shooting display, making 51.8% of their field goals and a staggering 80% from the free-throw line. The Bears’ ability to score in transition and maintain defensive pressure in the final minutes sealed the victory.



The upset marked a significant win for Morgan State, proving their ability to compete against top-tier HBCU programs. It also showcased the competitive depth of the MEAC, where any team can rise to the occasion on any given night. For Norfolk State, the loss was a wake-up call, highlighting areas for improvement as they aim to reclaim their dominance.



This thrilling game reinforced why HBCU basketball remains a cornerstone of collegiate athletics, blending fierce competition with unparalleled passion.