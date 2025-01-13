Jackson State football stadium/athletic facility proposal on the table

Jackson State football may soon have a new home, thanks to a recently proposed bill in the Mississippi Legislature. Representative Robert L. Johnson III (D-District 94) introduced legislation that would allocate $40 million to build a state-of-the-art multipurpose athletic facility for Jackson State University (JSU). The proposal marks the latest effort to modernize facilities for the storied program while addressing long-standing space needs for the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, the current home of Jackson State football, has hosted the program’s games since 1970. Originally built in 1950, the stadium holds historical significance but has faced calls for replacement in recent years. Its location on North State Street, adjacent to UMMC, has made the property a prime target for redevelopment to support medical facilities. Several prior proposals to demolish the stadium and construct a new one for JSU have stalled.

Jackson State fans continue to pack out Veterans Memorial Stadium. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Representative Johnson’s 2025 proposal could set the long-discussed plans into motion. If passed, construction on a new Jackson State football facility could begin as early as July 1. However, the bill leaves critical questions unanswered, such as the exact location of the new stadium and the fate of the current facility.

Jackson State football has long been a cornerstone of the community, producing NFL legends like Walter Payton and drawing large, passionate crowds. That, coupled with the massive size of the stadium, have made JSU football the perennial leader in FCS attendance. A new stadium would not only enhance the game-day experience for fans but also position the program to continue its legacy of excellence.

With Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium aging and UMMC seeking expansion, the proposal could represent a win-win for both institutions. As the legislature considers the bill, Jackson State football fans are watching closely, with many hopeful for a new chapter in the program’s history.