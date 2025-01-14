HBCU basketball: Julius Hodge’s team pulls out tough win

WINSTON-SALEM, NC — Julius Hodge, the rookie head coach of Lincoln University (PA), led his team to a gritty 67-59 win over Winston-Salem State University in a thrilling HBCU basketball showdown at the CE Gaines Center. The victory showcased the dominance of Lincoln’s core trio—Reggie Hudson, Peter Sorber, and Bakir Cleveland—all key contributors to last season’s CIAA championship team and to the program’s emergence as a CIAA contender.



Julius Hodge’s leadership has reinvigorated Lincoln in his first season, as the team improved to 6-0 in CIAA play. After trailing by five points at halftime, Hodge’s squad mounted an impressive second-half surge, outscoring WSSU 44-31 after going down 28-25 at halftime and trailing for a significant portion in the second half. The adjustments and composure displayed by Lincoln underscored their championship pedigree and ability to thrive under pressure.

Reggie Hudson, last season’s CIAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, delivered a standout performance, leading all scorers with 20 points while adding eight rebounds and three assists. His ability to take control in key moments was complemented by Peter Sorber’s double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Bakir Cleveland contributed 12 points, rounding out a balanced attack for Lincoln. Together, they demonstrated the same chemistry that powered last season’s run in the oldest HBCU conference. They also exacted some revenge on a Winston-Salem State program that beat them in the 2023 CIAA title game.

Lincoln University head coach Julius Hodge chats with a referee prior to his team’s game against Winston-Salem State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





Winston-Salem State, 3-9 on the season, is in its first year under rookie head coach Corey Thompson. Unlike Lincoln, WSSU has just one player from that 2023 championship team.

Despite the loss, rebuilding Winston-Salem State showed promise, with standout efforts from Masaun Moore-Bryant and Micah Jones, who each scored 11 points. Abou Camara dominated the boards with 14 rebounds, but WSSU struggled from the free-throw line, converting just 50 percent of its attempts. The inability to capitalize on opportunities ultimately allowed Lincoln to pull away late in the game, as did 10 second half turnovers.



The win solidifies Lincoln as a top contender in HBCU basketball and highlights Julius Hodge’s impact on the program in his first year. With his guidance and the leadership of veteran players, Lincoln looks poised to defend its CIAA title when the tournament tips off in late February.