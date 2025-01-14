HBCU football championship runner up inks former FBS QB

South Carolina State University, a cornerstone program in HBCU football, has turned to transfer quarterback Amari Jones to guide them into a new era. After finishing as runners-up in the 2024 Celebration Bowl, the Bulldogs are rebuilding their roster with hopes of returning to the top of the HBCU football world. Jones, a 6’3”, 225-pound redshirt junior, is expected to step into the leadership role left vacant by the departure of standout quarterback Eric Phoenix.

Jones joins South Carolina State after transferring from FIU, where he spent two seasons without seeing game action. While his collegiate experience has been limited, his high school career at Bradford High School in Starke, Florida, highlighted his potential. As a senior, Jones threw for 2,287 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 371 yards and seven scores. His standout season earned him Florida 1A Player of the Year honors, along with school records for single-season and single-game passing yards.

Now at South Carolina State, Jones has an opportunity to make his mark at one of the most respected programs in HBCU football. Known for their strong defense and physical style of play, the Bulldogs have long thrived on balanced, disciplined football. For Jones, stepping into the MEAC and leading this championship-caliber program comes with significant expectations. His size, athleticism, and dual-threat capabilities make him a strong candidate to fill the role and help the team compete at the highest level.

The Bulldogs, under the guidance of Head Coach Chinnis Berry, remain focused on returning to the Celebration Bowl and reclaiming their championship status. As Jones takes on this challenge, he has the chance to cement his place in South Carolina State University’s storied history. Fans across the HBCU football community will be watching closely to see if Jones can rise to the occasion and lead the Bulldogs back to glory.