HBCU women’s hoops head coach hired as WNBA assistant

Arlington, TX – The Dallas Wings WNBA franchise announced today the hiring of Camille Smith and Nola Henry as assistant coaches. Smith and Henry become the first two additions to the staff of recently announced Head Coach Chris Koclanes. Smith and Henry both served as assistant coaches for the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2024 season under then-Head Coach Curt Miller. Camille Smith was the head women’s basketball coach at Dallas-area HBCU Paul Quinn.

“Camille is as competitive and committed to excellence as they come,” said Koclanes. “She is a true professional in every sense of the word, as a former player and now current head coach at Dallas’ own Paul Quinn College, an HBCU. She embodies the idea that how you do anything is how you do everything and I’m excited for her to bring her discipline, honesty and accountability to our culture. She will connect with our players and challenge them to reach heights they didn’t think possible. As a player she had an elite feel defensively, seeing things before they were happening and consistently disrupting in the post. Her eye on that side of the ball will be a huge asset as we establish our defensive identity. Camille is a member of the DFW community and takes tremendous pride in that. She will pour everything she has into helping shape this next chapter of Wings basketball.”

Smith, formerly Little, has been an HBCU Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Paul Quinn College in Dallas, Texas, since 2022. The 13-year WNBA veteran retired from playing in 2019 after successful stints in San Antonio, Seattle, including winning a WNBA Championship with the Storm in 2010, Connecticut and Phoenix, along with an impressive run in international leagues. Smith was voted to the STORM25 – the top 25 players in Seattle franchise history as voted on by the fans and recognized during the 2024 season. Before her retirement, Smith, along with Diana Taurasi and Candace Parker, were the only three players in the WNBA with 1,500 career rebounds and over 150 made three-pointers. Following her retirement in 2019, Smith joined the coaching ranks as a Player Development Coach for the Dallas Wings in 2020.

“This is a dream come true,” said Smith. “I have lived in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and been a Wings season ticket holder since I retired in 2019, and have been supporting this franchise for nearly a decade. I have watched from the stands, and now I am ecstatic about bringing my knowledge and game experience to the sidelines. This is such an exciting time for the Dallas Wings and I am thrilled to be part of this new era. Being alongside such great basketball minds, including Chris Koclanes, Curt Miller, Nola Henry, Jasmine Thomas and Travis Charles, makes this opportunity even more special. I am grateful for the chance to learn and grow with the Wings. A special thank you to my Paul Quinn College family for your love and support. I hope to make you proud and see you cheering on the Wings this summer.”

Smith attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, leading the Tar Heels to two Final Four appearances in her four years. Known for her offensive skills and defensive game, Smith was a four-time All-ACC selection, and finished her college career with more than 1,700 points, 800 rebounds, 250 assists, and 250 steals. She became the first Tar Heel to be named First Team All-ACC as a freshman. She has a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communications from UNC.