South Carolina State 2025 football schedule announced

South Carolina State University, a powerhouse in HBCU football, has unveiled its 2025 schedule following a stellar 2024 season under first-year head coach Chennis Berry. The Bulldogs, reigning MEAC champions and HBCU national runners-up, are looking to build on their impressive 9-3 record. The 2025 slate promises challenges and opportunities as SC State sets its sights on another historic season in the world of HBCU athletics.

The Bulldogs will kick off their 2025 campaign at home on August 30 against Wofford, setting the stage for a mix of non-conference battles and pivotal MEAC clashes. A September 6 matchup at the University of South Carolina highlights the team’s early-season schedule, offering a chance to compete against an FBS opponent. On September 13, SC State returns home to face Bethune-Cookman, a historic HBCU rival, before hitting the road for another tough test against the University of South Florida on September 20.

Closing out September, SC State will travel to Charleston Southern on September 27. These non-conference matchups provide the Bulldogs an opportunity to sharpen their skills and bolster their national profile before diving into MEAC play.

South Carolina State went 9-2 in the regular season, claiming the MEAC title. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

The Bulldogs’ annual Homecoming game will take place on October 4 against Savannah State, a celebration that draws fans and alumni from across the HBCU landscape. This game is set to be a highlight of the season, showcasing SC State’s rich traditions and football dominance.

Following Homecoming, SC State faces a string of MEAC opponents, including a road game against fierce rival North Carolina A&T on October 11. The Bulldogs will also travel to Norfolk State on October 25 before hosting Morgan State on November 1 and Howard on November 8. These contests will be critical as SC State looks to defend its MEAC crown and secure its place in the HBCU national championship discussion.

The season wraps up with two tough road games: a November 15 showdown with North Carolina Central and a November 22 finale at Delaware State. Both games will test the Bulldogs as they aim to finish the regular season strong and position themselves for postseason glory.

With the leadership of Coach Chennis Berry and the program’s deep-rooted HBCU traditions, South Carolina State is poised for another electrifying season. The Bulldogs’ 2025 schedule is not just a roadmap but a challenge to solidify their status among HBCU football elites.