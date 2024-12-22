Former HBCU football player lands HC role in same conference

Prairie View, Texas – Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) has named former HBCU football player Tremaine Jackson as the new head football coach for the Panthers, effective January 1, 2025. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to student-athlete success, Coach Jackson brings a wealth of experience and an unrivaled passion for the sport to the university. Joining Prairie View A&M fresh off being named AFCA Division II National Coach of the Year, Jackson served as head coach of the Valdosta State University Blazers’ football team from 2022-24, amassing an overall record of 30-9 in his three seasons.

He guided the Blazers to an undefeated regular season in 2024 en route to the NCAA Division II National Championship game.

In his second year with Valdosta State, Jackson led them to the Gulf South Conference championship, becoming the first Black coach in conference history to win the title, with the team ranked in the top 15 nationally in passing offense, first downs, completion percentage, passing efficiency, net punting, and fumbles recovered. Additionally, the team achieved the highest grade point average in program history.

Before taking over Valdosta’s program, Jackson was head coach for the Colorado Mesa Mavericks; defensive line coach at Texas State, and a defensive coordinator at Abilene Christian. He also spent time as assistant head coach at the University of Sioux Falls, helping lead the Cougars to a combined 32-5 record in four seasons.

Jackson began his coaching career at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, as the Javelinas’ defensive line coach. He served as defensive coordinator at Houston, TX HBCU Texas Southern University from 2008-2011 helping that team win the 2010 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) title. Jackson also had stops at Trinity Valley Community College and Evangel University.

PVAMU athletic director, Anton Goff expressed his enthusiasm for the arrival of Coach Jackson, stating, “Coach Tremaine Jackson is a natural fit for Prairie View and for what we want to see our program become. His experience, leadership, and dedication to student-athlete success align perfectly with our university’s values and goals. We expect excellence and we’re very confident that Coach Jackson will deliver. We’re looking forward to the positive impact he will have on our football program and the entire Prairie View community.”





Named by ESPN as one of 45 minority coaches under 45 to watch and to FootballScoop’s 2022 Minority Watch List, Jackson was twice selected to participate in the NFL’s Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship, spending a week in June of 2023 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and part of training camp in 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also completed NFL internships with the Houston Texans and San Diego Chargers.

Jackson is vice president of the Minority Coaches Advancement Association, has served on several AFCA committees, and was recipient of the 2022 Harry Butler Community Service Award for dedicated community service and outstanding volunteerism. He has been recognized throughout his coaching career for his ability to build winning teams, while cultivating a culture of excellence both on and off the field.

Coach Jackson, shared his excitement in joining PVAMU, saying, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the next head coach at Prairie View. In our program, we strive to build champions, both on and off the field, and that’s something I truly believe can be accomplished…I’m excited to come home and have our team be an active part of the community.”

Jackson added, “I want to thank President Tomikia P. LeGrande and Director of Athletics Anton Goff for their belief in me to lead the Panthers. Aligning athletics with the campus culture of excellence is something that is extremely important to me, and I feel confident that can be accomplished with their leadership and vision. I am eager to get to work.”

A former HBCU student-athlete, Tremaine Jackson played on the defensive line at Texas Southern for two years after transferring from the University of Louisiana-Monroe. He is a 2006 graduate of the University of Houston, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies. The Houston, Texas native has one daughter, Harmony.

Prairie View A&M was supported in its HBCU football coaching search by Collegiate Sports Associates, a leading national executive search firm.