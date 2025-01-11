HBCU squad grinds out double-OT win with four players

In a classic HBCU showdown, North Carolina Central University (NCCU) gutted out a 92-86 double-overtime victory over Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) at McDougald-McLendon Arena. Dressing just eight players, the Eagles (1-2 MEAC, 3-14 overall) earned their first conference win of the season in dramatic fashion, finishing the final 25 seconds with only four players on the court.

Sophomore guards Kyla Bryant and Aysia Hinton delivered career performances to lead the undermanned Eagles. Bryant erupted for 32 points, including a remarkable 20-for-21 performance from the free-throw line, while Hinton posted a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. The team’s 44 made free throws and 56 attempts both set NCCU women’s basketball records.

Bryant has been on a tear recently for NCCU.

Trailing by 11 points in the second half, the Eagles mounted an inspired comeback. Bryant’s three clutch free throws with three seconds left in regulation forced overtime. In the first extra period, Hinton hit a critical three-pointer to tie the game at 77. Despite four Eagles fouling out, including Bryant with 30 seconds remaining in the second overtime, the team’s resilience shone through.

The crowd played a pivotal role in energizing North Carolina Central, who turned the tide with aggressive drives and stifling defense. “The crowd definitely played a role,” Bryant said. “They fed us.”

UMES (0-2 MEAC, 5-12 overall) held a significant edge in the paint but couldn’t overcome NCCU’s free-throw dominance or late-game heroics. Hinton sealed the victory with clutch free throws, and Laila Lewis capped the game with a steal.

“The win gives us confidence and lets us know no matter how many bodies we have, we can still win the game, and that we can compete with every team in the MEAC,” Hinton said.

NCCU returns to action Monday against Delaware State, hoping to build on their thrilling HBCU victory.