Hue Jackson back running a college football offense

A little over a year after being fired from his HBCU job, Hue Jackson is set to take over a college football offense at Georgia State.



Jackson has reportedly been named offensive coordinator at GSU, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports. Jackson served as an analyst on the staff during the 2024 season after being fired as head coach at Grambling State.



Hue Jackson is best known for his stints as an NFL coach with the Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders, but he does have an extensive college football background, including time at two HBCU football programs.



Jackson spent one season at Tennessee State, serving as offensive coordinator under rookie head coach Eddie George in 2021. He was hired as head coach at Grambling State in December of that year.

Hue Jackson spent two seasons as head coach at Grambling State before being dismissed after the 2023 season. (Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday)

Jackson went 8-14 in two seasons as head coach at Grambling State University. He went 5-6 in 2023, concluding with a 27-22 loss to Southern University in the Bayou Classic.

He signed a five-year deal that paid him $400,000 per year in base salary. However, according to the school’s revenue and expense report, Jackson received total compensation of $783,585 in 2022 thanks to a clause that entitled him to 25 percent of of any new monies he brought into the university through promotions, sponsorships or other initiatives according to a report by Sportico. He was fired by Grambling State following the 2023 season.

Now Jackson will be back in the booth as an offensive coordinator for Georgia State.