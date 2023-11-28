Hue Jackson reportedly out as Grambling State University coach

Hue Jackson is out as Grambling State University head coach just two years after taking over the storied football program.
The former Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns coach is parting ways with Grambling State University, according to multiple reports.
Jackson went 8-14 in two seasons as head coach at Grambling State University. He went 5-6 in 2023, concluding with a 27-22 loss to Southern University in the Bayou Classic.
He signed a five-year deal that paid him $400,000 per year in base salary. However, according to the school’s revenue and expense report, Jackson received total compensation of $783,585 in 2022 thanks to a clause that entitled him to 25 percent of of any new monies he brought into the university through promotions, sponsorships or other initiatives according to a report by Sportico.
Jackson made headldines early in his tenure for his attempt to hire former Baylor head coach Art Briles as his offensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season. The move was heavily criticized and Briles never coached at GSU.
Grambling State University will now begin to search for a new head football coach for the fifth time since Eddie Robinson retired following the 1997 season. Since then Doug Williams (twice), Melvin Spears, Broderick Fobbs and Hue Jackson have served as full-time head coach at the iconic football program. This will be the second search in two years as GSU fired Fobbs prior to the 2021 Bayou Classic before ultimately hiring Hue Jackson.
The Grambling State opening is the third in the SWAC as both Texas Southern and Southern University are looking for new head coaches.