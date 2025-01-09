HBCU quarterback returns to original squad after one year

After a one-year transfer to the defending HBCU national champion, former North Carolina A&T quarterback Alston Hooker is headed back to East Greensboro.



Hooker will re-join North Carolina A&T after spending one season at Florida A&M.



The son of Aggie legend Al Hooker and the brother of former college football star and current Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker, Alston spent two seasons at his hometown school after starring at nearby Ragsdale High School.

Hooker transferred to Ragsdale after starting his career at Dudley High School, where Hendon Hooker had been a star. He threw for 2,400 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 60 percent of his passes as a senior at Ragsdale and rushed for 518 yards and four touchdowns on 88 carries as a senior.

Alston Hooker is headed back to North Carolina A&T after one season at FAMU. (Kevin Dorsey/NC A&T)

He committed to the school in 2020 under former head coach Sam Washington.



NC A&T didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic, and Hooker redshirted in 2021. He got the chance to make his first career start in 2022 against Charleston Southern, he hrew for 40 yards on 4-for-13 passing and rushed for 47. The 2023 season saw him get limited action again under new head coach Vincent Brown Sr. as all of his passing statistics came in a game against Campbell. He competed 11 of 15 pass attempts for 159 yards and a touchdown in that game.



He decided to leave NC A&T after the 2023 season, joining FAMU which was coming off an HBCU national title. However, he would once again find playing time hard to come by. Hooker’s only stat in 2024 was a tackle, although he was still listed as a quarterback.



Hooker joins a North Carolina A&T program undergoing a change again as Shawn Gibbs has been hired to take over as head coach at the nation’s largest HBCU. There’s no guarantee how much he will play, but for now, the program does have a Hooker back in the fold.