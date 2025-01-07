New England Patriots interview former HBCU quarterback

Former NFL assistant and HBCU quarterback Pep Hamilton is one of two candidates who have interviewed for the New England Patriots opening.



The New England Patriots are exploring new leadership after firing head coach Jerod Mayo, who posted a 4-13 record in 2024.



Hamilton is an esteemed offensive mind with deep roots in the football world and a proud alumnus of an HBCU, Howard University.

Hamilton’s career began as a standout quarterback at Howard University, where he played from 1993 to 1996. Known for his football IQ and leadership on the field, he helped elevate Howard’s program while exemplifying the excellence associated with HBCUs. After his playing days, Hamilton transitioned into coaching, quickly building a reputation for developing quarterbacks and orchestrating potent offenses.

Pep Hamilton (Photo by Lawrence Johnson)

His coaching resume spans both the NFL and college football, with stints as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and Houston Texans. During his time with the Colts, Hamilton played a pivotal role in developing quarterback Andrew Luck, a connection that began at Stanford University, where Hamilton was Luck’s offensive coordinator. In the XFL, Hamilton served as head coach and general manager of the DC Defenders, where his innovative play-calling brought attention to his adaptability and leadership in diverse environments.

Hamilton’s candidacy for the Patriots job comes at a critical juncture for the franchise, which is eager to revitalize its offense and rebuild its culture. His history of working with quarterbacks aligns with the team’s immediate need for player development, especially at the most important position.

Hamilton is considered a long-shot. However, if he were to secure the position, he would join a growing list of HBCU alumni making waves at the highest levels of football, furthering the legacy of representation and excellence from historically Black colleges and universities. The New England Patriots, seeking to recapture their former dominance, may find Hamilton’s blend of experience and innovation a solid fit.