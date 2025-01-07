Doctor Bradley on fire as HBCU basketball heats up

Doctor Bradley isn’t a physician — he’s an HBCU basketball star.

Bradley made his debut with Arkansas Pine-Bluff over weekend and made a big splash on the court and online.



The 6’8 junior guard from Los Angeles is averaging 32.5 points on 65.7 percent shooting from the field and hitting 50 percent from the 3-point line. He’s also averaging 7.5 rebounds per game.

He put up 30 points in his UAPB debut against Alabama A&M, hitting 11 of 18 attempts from the field and scoring 30 points. He didn’t have any assists, though, and social media stat hounds turned this detail into a meme that suggested Bradley wasn’t interested in passing the ball.



The following game on Monday he took it up a notch, scoring 35 points on 12-for-17 shooting from the field — hitting two 3-pointers this time. He also added in seven assists as UAPB knocked off the other Division I Alabama HBCU progam, Alabama State.



The only true flaw in his game so far have been his turnover numbers. He also increased that from game one to game two, turning the ball over six times agains Alabama A&M and seven times against Alabama State.



Bradley may be new to the HBCU scene, but he’s been in college for a while. He started at Cal State Fullerton during the 2019-2020 season when he redshirted. The following year he would play in 13 games, averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 12.0 minutes per game. He transferred to Salt Lake Junior College for the 2021-2022 season before landing at New Mexico State in 2022-2023.

Doctor Bradley sat out last season before joining UAPB this year at midseason. If his first two games are any indication, he will be giving SWAC defenses the blues from now until the end of the season.