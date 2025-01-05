HBCU hoops: Coppin State upsets NCCU to open MEAC play

BALTIMORE – Julius Ellerbe III led three Coppin State men’s basketball players in double figures with 16 points as CSU prevailed over HBCU hoops power player NC Central (NCCU), 63-61, on Saturday afternoon in the MEAC opener for both teams at PEC Arena. Coppin now stands at 2-13 overall while NCCU fell to 7-11.



Checking the Box Score

Ellerbe hit 4-of-8 shots from the floor with a pair of threes and 6-of-8 from the line to lead the Navy & Gold in scoring. He also had a game-high eight rebounds.

Camaren Sparrow matched a career-high with 14 points, burying four 3-pointers to go with five assists which were also career-best.

Toby Nnadozie added 11 points while matching Sparrow with five assists and he was followed by Peter Oduro and Jonathan Dunn with eight points apiece, and Khali Horton with six.

Coppin’s 16 assists on 20 made baskets was a season-best, helping them to victory despite being narrowly outshot, 43.4% to 42.6%.

CSU held NCCU to just one 3-pointer on 15 attempts while Coppin hit a season-high nine shots from deep on 18 attempts.

NC Central was led by Po’Boigh King with 18 points, its only player in double figures.

This was the first time that Coppin defeated NCCU at home since February 18, 2016, snapping a five-game streak.

How it Happened

Coppin opened the MEAC contest on an 8-0 run, getting threes from Nnadozie and Sparrow, followed by a layup by Dunn.

NC Central rallied to tie the score at ten with 11:33 remaining and the rest of the half featured five lead changes and two ties before NCCU opened up a 30-23 lead at the half of the HBCU hoops contest.

Nnadozie opened the second half the same way as the first, with a three, and Coppin kept clawing at the deficit to tie the score and take the lead on a pair of free throws by Oduro at the 14:55 mark.

A three by Sparrow with 12:10 remaining, upped Coppin’s lead to 43-38 before a layup by Central on the ensuing possession made it a one-possession game.

Ellerbe responded with an old-fashioned three-point play and added a three after a Central miss, giving Coppin its largest lead at 49-40 with 10:18 left to play.

Seven-straight points by Central cut Coppin’s advantage to 49-47 with 7:13 left before Nnadozie sunk a three, extending the lead back to five.

Coppin countered every Central basket with one of its own, highlighted by a layup by Dunn, and after a block by Horton, got a thunderous two-handed slam by Dunn with 3:52 remaining, giving CSU a 59-52 lead.

Oduro had a key layup with 2:45 left and Horton hit both free throws with just under two minutes remaining to keep the lead at five.

Central hit three free throws down the stretch and its potential game-tying jumper at the buzzer was off the mark, giving Coppin State the HBCU hoops upset.

Up Next: Coppin is scheduled to host South Carolina State in an 8:00 pm MEAC tipoff on Monday, January 6 which will air on ESPN+ and WNST 1570 AM.