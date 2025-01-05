Jackson State men and women get thrilling wins in HBCU rivalry

LORMAN, Miss. | Keiveon Hunt came off the bench to post a career-high leading Jackson State to a 72-69 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) victory over HBCU rival Alcorn State at the Davey L. Whitney HPER Complex on Saturday.

Hunt led four players in double figures with 20 points connecting 4-of-6 shots from the floor and knocking down 11-of-12 from the free throw line, while Daeshun Ruffin added 16. They were joined in double figures by Jayme Mitchell Jr. with 13 including a three-pointer from the corner with 1:12 remaining to give the Tigers a two-point lead (64-62) and Dorian McMillian with 10.

Following a pair of Alcorn State free throws with 58 seconds to tie the game, Ruffin gave Jackson State a 66-64 lead with 32 seconds to play. The lead was extended to 68-64 on a pair of Hunt free throws with 19 seconds to play. After the lead was trimmed to just two, Ruffin hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining before Mitchell and Romelle Mansel put the game away with free throws with less than two seconds remaining.

READ THE FULL GAME RECAP HERE

Up Next

Jackson State returns to action in its home opener next Saturday against Alabama State in conference action.

The Jackson State women’s basketball team overcame Alcorn State in a thrilling 67-64 victory to open Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play Saturday afternoon.



JSU held Alcorn State to just 8.3 percent from 3-point range in a 1-for-12 shooting performance on the way to the victory.

The Tigers had three players score in double figures, led by Taleah Dilworth, who had 19 points. Jaileyah Cotton tacked on 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals and Leianya Massenat chipped in as well with 11 points and two steals.

Led by Shalance Montoya’s six offensive rebounds (10 total), Jackson State did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 12 boards that resulted in 19 second-chance points. JSU came away with five blocks in the matchup. Zoe Cooper led the way individually for the Tigers with two rejections.

READ THE FULL GAME RECAP HERE

Up Next

The Tigers will open play at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center Thursday against SWAC HBCU Alabama A&M. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.