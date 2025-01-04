HBCU star keeps incredible double-double streak alive

Jamal Gibson continues to cement his place in HBCU basketball history, securing his 43rd consecutive double-double in Southern University at New Orleans’ (SUNO) 91-82 win over Wilberforce University. Gibson’s remarkable performance—26 points and 20 rebounds—showcased his consistency as a dominant force in the HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC).

Gibson burst onto the scene last season as a 6-8, 26-year-old freshman, immediately establishing himself as one of the most dominant players in NAIA HBCU basketball. He averaged an astonishing 21.5 points and 15.8 rebounds per game, earning widespread recognition and setting the stage for his historic run of double-doubles.

This season, Gibson has built on that incredible debut, averaging 20.2 points and 15.1 rebounds per game. His ability to deliver on both ends of the court has propelled the Knights to a five-game winning streak in conference play. Gibson’s rebounding totals, including a season-high 27 boards against Stillman, highlight his relentless pursuit of the ball, while his efficient scoring—including 70.6% shooting in Friday’s game—keeps defenses on their heels.

Consistency is what sets Gibson apart. Over the past two months, he has recorded at least 10 rebounds and 10 points in every outing, a feat that underscores his ability to rise to the occasion regardless of the opponent. Against some of the toughest competition in HBCU basketball, Gibson’s averages remain steady, proving he is a cornerstone for SUNO’s success.

Friday’s victory also marked another milestone for Gibson, bringing him to 938 career points in just 45 games. With the HBCUAC Crossover on the horizon, he’s poised to hit the 1,000-point mark—a testament to his scoring prowess and efficiency.

HBCU basketball thrives on players like Jamal Gibson, whose consistency and dedication embody the spirit of the game. As SUNO gears up for its next matchup against Rust College, all eyes will remain on Gibson to see if he can extend his record-breaking streak and continue leading the Knights in their quest for conference dominance.