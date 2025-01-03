HBCU playoff program hires HC with Alabama football, NFL ties

Alabama HBCU Miles College has named Chris Goode as its new head football coach, effective immediately. Goode is a former stalwart for the University of Alabama and in the NFL and looks to bring his wealth of football acumen to the Golden Bears program. Goode replaces another Alabama football great, Sam Shade, who led the Golden Bears to a 10-3 record, a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship, and a berth in the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2024. Shade was named head coach at Alabama A&M in December.

“We are excited for the future of Miles College football under the direction of Coach Chris Goode and are confident that Coach Goode’s leadership will bring continued success to Miles College football,” said Fred Watson, Miles Director of Athletics.

Goode will be formally introduced at a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11:30 a.m., at the Williams Welcome and Admissions Center, located on 59th Street on the campus of Miles College. The press conference will be viewable to all fans via the Miles College Facebook page.

This will be Goode’s first head coaching stint on the collegiate level. After his playing career concluded, he served as the defensive coordinator for the Birmingham Steeldogs of the Arena Football League. He has stayed connected with young athletes through his own Goode Elite Prep, a post-graduate academy for student-athletes. With his extensive local, statewide, and national connections, Goode is uniquely positioned to recruit talent and drive fundraising efforts for the Miles football program, while continuing to raise the profile of the HBCU.

“Chris Goode’s leadership and dedication to student development makes him the ideal choice to guide our football program forward,” said Miles President Bobbie Knight. “We are excited to see how his guidance and vision will propel our student-athletes to continued success both on the field and in the classroom.”

Goode was drafted in the 10th round of the 1987 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts after a standout collegiate career at Alabama. He played his entire seven-year NFL career for the Colts, finishing with seven interceptions, six fumble recoveries, two sacks, and a touchdown in 96 regular season contests (66 starts). He has had multiple business and sports-related ventures since his retirement, including serving as the president of the National Football League Player Association (NFLPA) Birmingham Chapter, which was named Chapter of the Year under his stewardship in 2016.

The Golden Bears look to remain as one of the top HBCU football programs in Division II under Goode. Last season, they went 10-3, winning the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs while finishing the season nationally ranking for the first time.